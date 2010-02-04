The Shortlist

The Shortlist for Feb. 5

By Jennifer Odell

Tiger Woods has left the building. RadarOnline is reporting that the golf star completed his run in sex rehab and headed home with Elin Nordegren on Friday. He reportedly plans to return to the PGA tour this spring as he tries to mend his relationship with his wife. (RadarOnline)

