The Shortlist for Jan. 11.
By Jennifer Odell
"Didn't you hear ... that some girls, if they're, like, attractive, were raped and prostituted?" LiLo asks a human trafficker in her best up-all-night rasp before deducing that "the traffickers are in the wrong." Watch the leaked YouTube trailer for more ground-breaking party-girl journalism. (PopEater)
Photos: Lindsay Lohan
By Jennifer Odell
"Didn't you hear ... that some girls, if they're, like, attractive, were raped and prostituted?" LiLo asks a human trafficker in her best up-all-night rasp before deducing that "the traffickers are in the wrong." Watch the leaked YouTube trailer for more ground-breaking party-girl journalism. (PopEater)
Photos: Lindsay Lohan