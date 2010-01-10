The Shortlist

The Shortlist for Jan. 11.

Roshan Perera / Splash News 1 / 10

By Jennifer Odell

"Didn't you hear ... that some girls, if they're, like, attractive, were raped and prostituted?" LiLo asks a human trafficker in her best up-all-night rasp before deducing that "the traffickers are in the wrong." Watch the leaked YouTube trailer for more ground-breaking party-girl journalism. (PopEater)

Photos: Lindsay Lohan

Up NextHair envy
Roshan Perera / Splash News 1 / 10

By Jennifer Odell

"Didn't you hear ... that some girls, if they're, like, attractive, were raped and prostituted?" LiLo asks a human trafficker in her best up-all-night rasp before deducing that "the traffickers are in the wrong." Watch the leaked YouTube trailer for more ground-breaking party-girl journalism. (PopEater)

Photos: Lindsay Lohan

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries