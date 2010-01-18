The Shortlist

The Shortlist for Jan. 19

MINDAUGAS KULBIS / Invision/AP 1 / 10

By Jennifer Odell

In her latest feat of age-defiance, 51-year-old superstar Madonna is talking to doctors about conceiving a child with her 22-year-old model lover, Jesus Luz. (The Sun)

Photos: Madonna

Up NextJust a number
MINDAUGAS KULBIS / Invision/AP 1 / 10

By Jennifer Odell

In her latest feat of age-defiance, 51-year-old superstar Madonna is talking to doctors about conceiving a child with her 22-year-old model lover, Jesus Luz. (The Sun)

Photos: Madonna

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries