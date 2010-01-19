The Shortlist for Jan. 20
By Jennifer Odell
Thanks to her newly inked Lancome "global ambassadress" deal, Julia Roberts and hubby Danny Moder are spending a romantic week in Paris with $20M burning a nice little hole in their pockets. (Radar)
Photos: Julia Roberts
