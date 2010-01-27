The Shortlist

The Shortlist for Jan. 28

By Jennifer Odell

Susan Sarandon appeared onstage at an Of Montreal show, took a man dressed as a pig over her knee and proceeded to whack him on the bottom repeatedly. And you thought indie rock was just about sweaty white guys with beards. (CeleBuzz)

