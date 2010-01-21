The Shortlist

The Shortlist for Jan.22

By Jennifer Odell

Either Sharon Stone's repeated claims that she is plastic surgery-free are BS or she's been spending too much time in the boxing ring with Mickey Rourke. And Mickey has matching right and left hooks. And a fight with him makes you look 10 years younger. (Daily Mail)

