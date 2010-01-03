The Shortlist for Jan. 4
By Jennifer Odell
Rihanna's inked a deal with Rizzoli to pen a book called "The Last Girl on Earth," due out next June. Word is, it will be 144 pages of Ri Ri looking fabulous, rather than a dishy tell-all. (Huffington Post)
Photos: Rihanna
By Jennifer Odell
Rihanna's inked a deal with Rizzoli to pen a book called "The Last Girl on Earth," due out next June. Word is, it will be 144 pages of Ri Ri looking fabulous, rather than a dishy tell-all. (Huffington Post)
Photos: Rihanna