The Shortlist for Jan. 4

By Jennifer Odell

Rihanna's inked a deal with Rizzoli to pen a book called "The Last Girl on Earth," due out next June. Word is, it will be 144 pages of Ri Ri looking fabulous, rather than a dishy tell-all. (Huffington Post)

