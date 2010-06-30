The Shortlist

The Shortlist for July 1

By Jennifer Odell

After decades of magazine covers touting the weight loss techniques of size 0 celebs, Christina Hendricks' admission that when she gained 15 lbs., "I felt beautiful, and I never tried to lose it, 'cause I loved it," is a breath of fresh air. In the new issue of Health magazine, the "Mad Men" star opens up about her vices ("French onion dip"), how she deals with the Google-verse searching for her cup size ("therapy!") and more, before offering some fan gratitude: "Thank you for letting me be me." (PopEater)

