The Shortlist for July 10

By Paige Ferrari

Even in pop culture's darkest hour, Joe Simpson can see an opportunity. That's why he's reportedly pitching a "concept" album, featuring daughter Ashlee Simpson covering Michael Jackson's greatest hits.

Maybe it should be called "Don't Stop 'Til You've Totally Tarnished a Musical Legacy." (Page Six)

By Paige Ferrari

