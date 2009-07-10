The Shortlist for July 10
By Paige Ferrari
Even in pop culture's darkest hour, Joe Simpson can see an opportunity. That's why he's reportedly pitching a "concept" album, featuring daughter Ashlee Simpson covering Michael Jackson's greatest hits.
Maybe it should be called "Don't Stop 'Til You've Totally Tarnished a Musical Legacy." (Page Six)
Photos: Michael Jackson through the years
