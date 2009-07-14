The Shortlist for July 14

By Paige Ferrari

Vanessa Hudgens has finally found the right role for her first (cinematic) skin-baring scene. Or, according to her publicist, her first "wearing less than what she would normally wear ," scene.

The " High School Musical" star says she'll at least partially disrobe for Zack Snyder's upcoming "Sucker Punch." Well, that certainly didn't take long . ( E! Online )