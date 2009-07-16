The Shortlist for July 16
By Paige Ferrari
Kim Kardashian recently posted photos to her Web site of her sporting a "Twilight"-inspired look.
All right, celebrities. We get that you're as vampire-obsessed as the rest of America. Isn't it about time to move on to pirates or ninjas or crazy scary clowns or something new? (US)
