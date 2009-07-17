The Shortlist for July 17

By Paige Ferrari

Access Hollywood is reporting that Mischa Barton is in the hospital under an involuntary 72-hour psychiatric hold . Mischa was supposed to make an appearance at the premiere of her new movie "Homecoming" on Wednesday night, before police were called to her house in response to an undisclosed "medical issue."

Her absence, one producer admitted, was "frustrating" and surprising since the actress seemed "not at all" unstable on set. ( US )