The Shortlist

The Shortlist for July 21

Splash News 1 / 9

By Paige Ferrari

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jude Law are reportedly both vying for Cameron Diaz's affections.

Unfortunately, the Sun notes, "Miss Diaz is about as much use as a chocolate teapot when it comes to holding down a fella." So good luck to the winner. (UK Sun)

Photos: Cameron Diaz

Up NextFamously Freddie
Splash News 1 / 9

By Paige Ferrari

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jude Law are reportedly both vying for Cameron Diaz's affections.

Unfortunately, the Sun notes, "Miss Diaz is about as much use as a chocolate teapot when it comes to holding down a fella." So good luck to the winner. (UK Sun)

Photos: Cameron Diaz

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries