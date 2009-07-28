The Shortlist for July 28
By Paige Ferrari
Dakota Fanning and Freddie Highmore (from "Finding Neverland" and "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory") went on a date! This is so great. We don't even give a rip about Joe Jonas and that Camilla Belle anymore. (Celebitchy)
