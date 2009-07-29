The Shortlist for July 29
By Paige Ferrari
There's reportedly trouble brewing between newlyweds Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds. The couple is said to have had a blowout fight right before Comic-Con, which resulted in Scarlett throwing her wedding ring and Ryan refusing to attend the nerd-studded event. Sounds serious, right? (Celebuzz)
By Paige Ferrari
There's reportedly trouble brewing between newlyweds Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds. The couple is said to have had a blowout fight right before Comic-Con, which resulted in Scarlett throwing her wedding ring and Ryan refusing to attend the nerd-studded event. Sounds serious, right? (Celebuzz)