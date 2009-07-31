The Shortlist for July 31
By Paige Ferrari
Jessica Simpson's new reality show "The Price of Beauty" is costing VH1 a pretty penny. That's because Jess reportedly needs $25,000 just to be camera-ready for one episode. Her stylists and makeup artists are apparently "more expensive than J. Lo's." Just sit with that for a while. (Page Six)
