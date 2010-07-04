The Shortlist for July 5
By Jen Odell
Pam Beesly -- er, Jenna Fischer tied the knot with screenwriter Lee Kirk on Saturday in a private ceremony. Dwight Schrute wasn't on music duty this time, so let's go ahead and assume that unlike her TV nuptials, there was no YouTube "JK Wedding" reenactment. (Us)
