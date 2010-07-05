The Shortlist for July 6

By Jen Odell

What a cruel irony the former band name Wham! is turning out to be for George Michael, who was arrested "on suspicion of being unfit to drive" and released on bail around 3:30 am Tuesday morning after he reportedly crashed his Range Rover into a London store. It was his second late-night car crash-related citation since he got back on the road following a DUI-related, two-year driving ban. (PopEater)