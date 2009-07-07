The Shortlist for July 7
By Paige Ferrari
An Australian tabloid is reporting that Kristen Stewart is carrying Robert Pattinson's vampire baby. We're not even sure these two are officially dating but, hey, that's never stopped anyone in Hollywood from procreating before. (MTV)
By Paige Ferrari
An Australian tabloid is reporting that Kristen Stewart is carrying Robert Pattinson's vampire baby. We're not even sure these two are officially dating but, hey, that's never stopped anyone in Hollywood from procreating before. (MTV)