The Shortlist for July 8

By Jen Odell

As the world patiently salivates for Lindsay Lohan to begin her 90-day incarceration, the miffed actress is tweeting implied references to her plight as related to the U.N.'s prisoners' rights declaration, America's "constitutionally perverted [sentencing] system" and the case of an Iranian woman accused of adultery who's been sentenced to death. Sadly, Chief Justice John Roberts has yet to agree to follow her on Twitter, so this erudite appeal is unlikely to keep her out of the pokey. (CeleBuzz)