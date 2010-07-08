The Shortlist for July 9

By Jen Odell

Lady Gaga, who showed off her fire-breathing bustier and bloodied spacejunk princess ensembles at Madison Square Garden this week, is reportedly rekindling her romance with her former boyfriend, a musician and bartender named Luc Carl, who, according to his Myspace page, digs ladies in six inch heels, loves him some Crown Royal and dreams of someday owning a van. (People)

Photos: Lady Gaga