The Shortlist for June 10

By Jennifer Odell

Mess with the Shia, young paparazzo ... and you'll get the horns. Or, in this case, Shia will get your camera. When the "Wall Street" star saw some X17online photographers gathering near his house in Hollywood Wednesday, he reportedly snatched the offending camera equipment from one of their cars, brought it into his house and called the cops. The 5-0 reportedly made Shia return the gear and there were no arrests. (PopEater)

Photos: Shia LaBeouf