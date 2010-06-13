The Shortlist

The Shortlist for June 14

Twitter / JustinBieber / . 1 / 10

By Jennifer Odell

If you see any 12-year-old girls weeping today, you can bet Kim Kardashian's weekend beach romp with Justin Bieber is the reason for the tears. The Bahamas rendezvous was just for a photo shoot, but Kim still better watch her back: Even the best booty on TV can't be truly safe from the mob mentality that is Bieber mania! (HollywoodLife)

Photos: Kim Kardashian

