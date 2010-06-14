The Shortlist

The Shortlist for June 15

By Jennifer Odell

Edward Cullen's sparkly, everlasting life on-screen doesn't give Robert Pattinson himself any special powers, a truth the 24-year-old actor is all too aware of. On Monday's "Nightline," the "Twilight" star elaborated on a comment he once made in which he supposed that "if too many good things happen, then you're going to die at 30." He explained his reasoning by clarifying that "Actually, it's God saying, 'Hey, you shouldn't have asked for too much.'" (Us)

