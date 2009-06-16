The Shortlist for June 16
By Paige Ferrari
Lauren Conrad slapped on a brown wig for a Harper's Bazaar photo shoot, then wore it out on Melrose Ave. to gauge fan reaction, a la Kim Kardashian. Seriously, Ken Paves has tapped into some serious celebrity fascination with unflattering fake hair. (People)
More on MSN:
By Paige Ferrari
Lauren Conrad slapped on a brown wig for a Harper's Bazaar photo shoot, then wore it out on Melrose Ave. to gauge fan reaction, a la Kim Kardashian. Seriously, Ken Paves has tapped into some serious celebrity fascination with unflattering fake hair. (People)
More on MSN: