The Shortlist for June 17
By Jennifer Odell
Tom Cruise appeared with Katie Holmes in Spain last night to promote his new film, "Knight and Day." Know what else is night and day? The couple's height difference. Tom must be taking footwear tips from his 4-year-old heel-addicted stylist. (CeleBitchy)
Photos: Tom Cruise
By Jennifer Odell
Tom Cruise appeared with Katie Holmes in Spain last night to promote his new film, "Knight and Day." Know what else is night and day? The couple's height difference. Tom must be taking footwear tips from his 4-year-old heel-addicted stylist. (CeleBitchy)
Photos: Tom Cruise