By Jennifer Odell

She told you so. According to her lawyer, Lindsay Lohan tested negative for alcohol in a court-ordered urinalysis after her SCRAM bracelet went off at an MTV Movie Awards afterparty. The blood-Cookie Puss levels in her mother Dina's system at the time of yesterday's Carvel police ambush are still under investigation, but a source close to Fudgie the Whale does not expect any arrests. (PopEater)

Photos: Lindsay Lohan