The Shortlist for June 19
By Paige Ferrari
Uh-oh. An adult film company is reportedly shopping around a sex tape of Leighton Meester, one that features the "Gossip Girl" actress's "very talented feet." This sounds disturbing, even by celebrity sex tape standards. (Celebitchy)
By Paige Ferrari
Uh-oh. An adult film company is reportedly shopping around a sex tape of Leighton Meester, one that features the "Gossip Girl" actress's "very talented feet." This sounds disturbing, even by celebrity sex tape standards. (Celebitchy)