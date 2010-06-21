The Shortlist for June 22

By Jennifer Odell

The West Beverly Class of '93 apparently hates Tori Spelling the way Donna Martin hated the idea of pre-marital sex. Tori tells Ryan Seacrest that she and the gang were buds during the show and "they all came to my first wedding," but ever since she married Dean McDermott, "all my cast members hate me." Well, Tori, the good news is Dean still loves you, especially now that you've announced to the world that his mere presence in your life drove all your friends away. (People)

Photos: Tori Spelling