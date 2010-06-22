The Shortlist for June 23

By Jennifer Odell

Katy Perry was injured in the line of duty while dancing at Canada's MuchMusic Video Awards Sunday, landing in a Toronto area hospital where she got 17 stitches. Stuck with a flesh-colored bandage wrapped around her leg the next day, she tweeted, "Don't make fun of my dance moves tomorrow. That's what got me here in the 1st place! Thanks for the souvenir Canada!" (Twitter/KatyPerry)

Photos: Katy Perry