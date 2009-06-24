The Shortlist for June 25

By Paige Ferrari

Megan Fox accidentally snubbed a chubby, yellow rose-bearing superfan at the U.K. premiere of "Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen." (See the young man's earnest, love-filled expression, and Ms. Fox's total disdain, here .) Now Kodak has launched a search for the boy in hopes of reuniting him with the penitent actress. Just FYI: Megan Fox would never purposely spurn an awkward preteen boy. At least not in front of the cameras.

UPDATE: Gawker claims to have found the lad ! If this is legit, then he's an 11-year-old Brit named Harvii. And his life is all downhill from here. ( Gawker )