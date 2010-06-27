The Shortlist for June 28

By Jennifer Odell

Lindsay Lohan's mom Dina is pitching a new reality show about her family in which I assume cameras will follow the clan as they visit Lohan family hotspots like Carvel, the courthouse and the local spray tan booth. She says Lindsay, who spent the weekend going to a rave two nights in a row, is too busy to appear in more than a few episodes. (NYPost)

Photos: Lindsay Lohan