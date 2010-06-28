The Shortlist for June 29

By Jennifer Odell

Despite her talk of turning over a new leaf, Courtney Love's trainwreck persona was back in action at a recent show, where she was an hour late, then had her assistant stand in front of her on stage to film her with an iPhone all night. When she sang, it "sounded as if something died in her throat," but mostly, she forgot song titles, lyrics and chords, preferring instead to drop celebrity names, ramble incoherently and "borrow" a bra from someone in her audience -- which she then kvetched was too big. (WashingtonPost)