The Shortlist

The Shortlist for June 3

Ciao Hollywood / Splash News 1 / 10

By Jennifer Odell

Kevin Costner took a break from saving the Gulf Coast to practice his other passion: pro-creation. The would-be oil extractor became a dad for the seventh time yesterday in Los Angeles when his wife Christine Baumgartner gave birth to Grace Avery Costner, the couple's third child. Baby Grace also has two step sisters and two step-brothers from her dad's previous relationships. (PopEater)

Video: Costner's oil spill solution

Up NextJust a number
Ciao Hollywood / Splash News 1 / 10

By Jennifer Odell

Kevin Costner took a break from saving the Gulf Coast to practice his other passion: pro-creation. The would-be oil extractor became a dad for the seventh time yesterday in Los Angeles when his wife Christine Baumgartner gave birth to Grace Avery Costner, the couple's third child. Baby Grace also has two step sisters and two step-brothers from her dad's previous relationships. (PopEater)

Video: Costner's oil spill solution

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries