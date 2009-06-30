The Shortlist

The Shortlist for June 30

Splash News 1 / 10

By Paige Ferrari

The tables were turned on Sacha Baron Cohen when a Bruno imposter showed up to his premiere in Sydney accompanied by an entourage of scantily clad dancers. Vats up now, Bruno? (Daily Mail)

Style Profile: Sacha Baron Cohen

More on MSN:

Photos: Cohen as Bruno, Borat and more

Up NextPage to Screen
Splash News 1 / 10

By Paige Ferrari

The tables were turned on Sacha Baron Cohen when a Bruno imposter showed up to his premiere in Sydney accompanied by an entourage of scantily clad dancers. Vats up now, Bruno? (Daily Mail)

Style Profile: Sacha Baron Cohen

More on MSN:

Photos: Cohen as Bruno, Borat and more

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries