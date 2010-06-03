The Shortlist for June 4

By Jennifer Odell

Bad blood is brewing between Esquire editor David Granger and Scarlett Johansson, who was the initial choice for the magazine's May "Women We Love" cover, which went to Christina Hendricks instead. At a recent conference, Granger snipped that Hendricks won out because "Scarlett completely screwed us," without giving further details. Looks like Esquire ended up with some insanely hot sour grapes just the same. (DailyNews)

Video: The life & times of ScarJo