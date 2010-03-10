The Shortlist

The Shortlist for March 11

FunnyOrDie.com / Splash News 1 / 10

By Jennifer Odell

Having used up the TV wedding, one-off album and plastic surgery PR stunt options, Heidi Montag unleashes her first stroke of career genius: Her psychic is now her manager. Stop looking around for Ashton Kutcher, people, this is not a punk. (People)

Photos: Heidi & more Celebs Gone Viral

Up NextNew Dancers
FunnyOrDie.com / Splash News 1 / 10

By Jennifer Odell

Having used up the TV wedding, one-off album and plastic surgery PR stunt options, Heidi Montag unleashes her first stroke of career genius: Her psychic is now her manager. Stop looking around for Ashton Kutcher, people, this is not a punk. (People)

Photos: Heidi & more Celebs Gone Viral

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries