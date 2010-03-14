The Shortlist for March 15
By Jennifer Odell
Drew Barrymore opens up about how her troubled past helped her to become the strong, successful person she is today, why she's not interested in Botox and more proof that she's one of the most role model-worthy women in Hollywood. (DailyMail)
Photos: Drew Barrymore
