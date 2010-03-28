The Shortlist

The Shortlist for March 29

Katy Winn / Invision/AP 1 / 10

By Jennifer Odell

Demi Moore slammed Kim Kardashian for using the phrase "big pimpin'," because glorifying pimp culture is like promoting slavery. This blast of semantic theory initially confused Kim, who maintained she was merely "dancing to Jay Z in the club!" Kim ultimately acknowledged Demi's point ("I agree!") and turned up the tunes on her yacht. (UsWeekly)

Photos: Demi Moore

Up NextNew Dancers
Katy Winn / Invision/AP 1 / 10

By Jennifer Odell

Demi Moore slammed Kim Kardashian for using the phrase "big pimpin'," because glorifying pimp culture is like promoting slavery. This blast of semantic theory initially confused Kim, who maintained she was merely "dancing to Jay Z in the club!" Kim ultimately acknowledged Demi's point ("I agree!") and turned up the tunes on her yacht. (UsWeekly)

Photos: Demi Moore

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries