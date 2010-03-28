The Shortlist for March 29
By Jennifer Odell
Demi Moore slammed Kim Kardashian for using the phrase "big pimpin'," because glorifying pimp culture is like promoting slavery. This blast of semantic theory initially confused Kim, who maintained she was merely "dancing to Jay Z in the club!" Kim ultimately acknowledged Demi's point ("I agree!") and turned up the tunes on her yacht. (UsWeekly)
Photos: Demi Moore
By Jennifer Odell
Demi Moore slammed Kim Kardashian for using the phrase "big pimpin'," because glorifying pimp culture is like promoting slavery. This blast of semantic theory initially confused Kim, who maintained she was merely "dancing to Jay Z in the club!" Kim ultimately acknowledged Demi's point ("I agree!") and turned up the tunes on her yacht. (UsWeekly)
Photos: Demi Moore