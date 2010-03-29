The Shortlist

The Shortlist for March 30

By Jennifer Odell

With all the Barbie and butterfly-related gift options already exhausted after so many decades of divatude, Mariah Carey's wish-granting boy toy Nick Cannon gave her what any 40-year-old woman would want for her birthday: a pink Porsche and a trampoline. (WENN)

