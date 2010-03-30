The Shortlist

The Shortlist for March 31

By Jennifer Odell

Jesse James has checked himself into Sierra Tucson rehab to deal with the issues related to his cheating scandals, according to People.com. While his rep has not revealed the specific type of treatment he's set to receive there, Radar reports that he'll be tackling a sex addiction -- and still hopes to save his marriage. (AP)

