The Shortlist for March 31
By Jennifer Odell
Jesse James has checked himself into Sierra Tucson rehab to deal with the issues related to his cheating scandals, according to People.com. While his rep has not revealed the specific type of treatment he's set to receive there, Radar reports that he'll be tackling a sex addiction -- and still hopes to save his marriage. (AP)
