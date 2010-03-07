The Shortlist for March 8
By Jennifer Odell
Too-cool-for-Hollywood-school couple Brangelina skipped the Oscars this weekend and stayed put in Venice, where they took Pax and Shiloh to a birthday party at the home of "The Tourist" director Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck. (RadarOnline)
