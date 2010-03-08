The Shortlist for March 9
By Jennifer Odell
Mariah Carey hinted that "something special [is] on the way," driving the tabs to surmise that she's got a mini-Mimi in the oven. But her rep denies it. She must have been talking about the Champagne she'd just ordered Nick to bring her. (NY Daily News)
Photos: Mariah Carey
