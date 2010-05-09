The Shortlist for May 10

By Jennifer Odell

Bobby Brown proposed to his girlfriend of nearly three years, Alicia Etheridge, onstage at Funk Fest in Jacksonville, Fla. Friday night. Etheridge, who is also Brown's manager and the mother of his 11-month-old son Cassius, said yes and accepted a ring which she'll probably have to hock so he can catch up on those child support payments to his baby mama Kim Ward. (WENN)

