The Shortlist for May 14

By Jennifer Odell

Billy Ray Cyrus says the video of Miley grinding with her 44-year-old "Last Song" producer is no big woop because "that's what people her age do." Ashton Kutcher also came to the dirty Disney dancer's defense, tweeting, "what is this, the movie, 'Footloose?'" Actually, Ashton, "Strip Tease" was the first flick that came to mind ... (PopEater)

Photos: Miley Cyrus