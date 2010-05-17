The Shortlist

The Shortlist for May 18

By Jennifer Odell

Lindsay Lohan, who arrived in Cannes Sunday to promote her new film while getting to know the floor of a yacht intimately, is required back in the U.S. for a probation hearing on Thursday, where she'll need to remain upright on her stilettos long enough for her lawyer to pull a stay out of jail free card out of her hat. (EOnline)

Photos: Lindsay Lohan

