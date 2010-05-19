The Shortlist for May 20

By Jennifer Odell

J.Lo's concert rider for the World Music Awards in Monaco reportedly accommodated necessities like $4,4000 diamond-encrusted headphones, a custom speed boat stocked with champagne, a helicopter on standby (you never know when you might need to jet back to Cannes), her own floor at the hotel and of course, a roped-off section of beach. Sing with us now, "used to have a little, now I got a lot ..." (Mirror)

Photos: Jennifer Lopez