The Shortlist for May 25

By Jennifer Odell

ABC is likely to earn a "Lost"-sized ratings boost when Jesse James' public apology interview airs on "Nightline" tonight, but one viewer reportedly won't be in the audience. A pal says Sandra Bullock won't tune in because she's peeved Jesse plans to humiliate her all over again and wishes he'd just shut his trap. We officially second that emotion. (PopEater)

