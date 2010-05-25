The Shortlist for May 26

By Jennifer Odell

Michael Bay might want to encase his home in Kevlar. A gun-toting Heidi Montag shows off her trigger-happiness in a new video where she's supposed to be training for a "Transformers" audition. But since the lead is rumored to have already been cast, her words "This is for you Michael Bay," followed by a lead-pumping rampage, make us kinda nervous. (Facebook)

