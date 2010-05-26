The Shortlist for May 27
By Jennifer Odell
Jessica Simpson has proclaimed that her show, "The Price of Beauty" is her "missionary work." "It was what I was called to do and called to be," she says of the VH1 series, which debuted to lower ratings than an "NCIS" rerun. Talk about keeping the faith. (Us)
Photos: Jessica Simpson
By Jennifer Odell
Jessica Simpson has proclaimed that her show, "The Price of Beauty" is her "missionary work." "It was what I was called to do and called to be," she says of the VH1 series, which debuted to lower ratings than an "NCIS" rerun. Talk about keeping the faith. (Us)
Photos: Jessica Simpson